Hartlepool United are in talks with the parent clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Pools have a few loanees in their squad right now such as Will Goodwin and Eddy Jones from Stoke City and Matty Daly from Huddersfield Town.

Tyler Burey has also recently returned from Millwall after fighting back from injury.

‘In discussions’….

Hartlepool boss, Graeme Lee, has provided an update on their situations:

“We’re in discussions, we’ve had a few meetings regarding that.

“There’s discussions with their parent clubs and what we want to do. As a football club there’s players we are going to be bringing in which means there’s players who are going to have to probably move on or get a loan just to get game time.

“It’s something that we’re assessing but before that, we can’t do anything until we know we’re guaranteed to bring somebody in.”

Lee has hinted that some players may have to move on from the Suits Direct Stadium this winter if they are to bring in some new signings.

Goodwin

The attacker has made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with two goals.

He joined Stoke in February from non-league side Chester and is yet to make a first-team appearances for the Potters.

Jones

The Wales youth international has played just five times for Hartlepool during the first-half of this campaign.

Daly



He has enjoyed plenty of game time since joining from Huddersfield and is a key player for the Pools.

Daly, 21, has made two Premier League appearances so far in his career.