Former Aston Villa assistant John Terry previously applied for the Bournemouth, Bristol City and Derby County jobs, fresh reports have revealed.

Terry, 41, was Dean Smith’s assistant manager at Aston Villa between 2018 and 2021. He left earlier in the year to pursue a new adventure but now, reports have revealed that he’s been overlooked for several Championship jobs.

The Athletic (via Mirror) claim that Terry first applied for the Derby County job before Wayne Rooney was installed as manager.

But the Rams overlooked Terry due to a lack of experience, and that was the same outcome when he applied for both the Bournemouth and Bristol City jobs before Scott Parker and Nigel Pearson landed the respective positions.

After leaving Aston Villa earlier the year, Terry has remained without a job since but recent reports have revealed that he’s set to return to Chelsea, where he’ll take up a role within the club’s youth set up.

Moving in different directions…

Derby went on to appoint Rooney after his stint playing for the club, and then his stint in caretaker charge.

Bristol City brought in the experienced Nigel Pearson who’s since had mixed reviews in charge and Bournemouth appointed Scott Parker, who’d established himself as a manager with a distinct, and attractive style of play with Fulham.

Terry then would’ve been more of a gamble for all three clubs. He’s no doubt a player who enjoyed a hugely illustrious career and he gained some good experience at Villa too.

But clubs in the Championship often need a manager with either experience of a more profound philosophy, and Terry is yet to gain either of those.