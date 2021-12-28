Newcastle United are ‘really interested’ in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, according to GIVEMESPORT reporter Liam Kennedy.

Kelly, 23, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs ahead of next month’s transfer window.

The defender has been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United, and more recently West Ham.

Now though, Kennedy has said in a recent interview that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are ‘really interested’ in Kelly, saying:

“Lloyd Kelly is one that they’re really interested in. Of course, Eddie Howe knows the player reasonably well. Has done a fantastic job. But again, circumstance suggests, I think they paid between £12 and £14 million for him.

“You’d think that would be a really expensive deal to do at a key point in Bournemouth’s season as well, where they’re fighting to get promoted back to the Premier League. That might be a tough deal to do.”

Previously, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook said that Newcastle are indeed looking at Kelly ahead of next month, but that the Cherries aren’t interested in selling up.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth won 1-0 at QPR last night to end a run of six games without a win and to take them top of the Championship table.

It’s been a tough few weeks for the club but last might’s win could put them back on a positive track, and Parker will surely be desperate to keep all of his star players throughout next month’s transfer window.

But Newcastle have plenty of money. The club and its newfound wealth could be put to use next month as Howe looks to ensure Newcastle’s Premier League status going into next season and Kelly could be one of their prime targets.

As much as Bournemouth will want Kelly to stick around for the entirety of the campaign, a big money offer could be hard to turn down for both the club and Kelly.