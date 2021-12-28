Blackburn Rovers are ‘pursuing’ a pre-contract agreement for Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are looking into securing some pre-contract agreements next month and one of the players on Tony Mowbray’s radar is Hedges.

The Welshman has been linked with a move to Ewood Park since last summer.

Reports leading up to next month’s January transfer window have credited Blackburn with a strong interest in the 26-year-old, with Daily Record saying that Rovers are set to open talks to sign him, and that they are the favourites to land him.

Now though, Lancashire Telegraph have revealed that Blackburn are ‘pursuing’ a pre-contract agreement with Hedges ahead of next month, with a view to signing him when his current Aberdeen contract expires next summer.

The same report has also revealed that Rovers are hoping to beat a number of Championship clubs to the signing of John Souttar, also on a pre-contract agreement next month.

What kind of player is Hedges?

Hedges has been with Aberdeen for the past three seasons. In each of his three seasons to date he’s managed a handful of goals and assists in the league, having scored twice and assisted four in his 14 league outings this season.

He’s a versatile midfield player who operates mostly on the right wing. He’s a pacey player too and that could really be beneficial to the way that Mowbray likes his Blackburn Rovers side to play.

If Rovers can secure Hedges on a pre-contract agreement, it could be a really keen signing.