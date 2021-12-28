Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign Bournemouth’s Steve Cook ahead of next month’s transfer window, reports Football Insider.

Cook, 30, has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth.

The central defender has fallen out of contention under Scott Parker and a number of clubs have been credited with an interest, including Newcastle United, Watford and QPR.

Now though, Football Insider are reporting that QPR’s Championship rivals Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign Cook next month.

Reports have previously suggested that Cook could be available for a cut-price fee next month with his contract out at the end of the season.

The end of an era…

Cook has been with Bournemouth for over 10 years. He’s been through thick and thin with the club, earning promotion from League Two all the way into the Premier League whilst Eddie Howe was at the helm.

In that time he’s proved himself to be a really assured central defender, racking up well over 300 appearances in all competitions including 43 in the last Championship campaign.

But since Parker arrived at the club, Cook has featured just three times in the Championship.

And the Cherries boss has seemingly played up Cook’s potential January departure – after leaving him out of the side that won at QPR last night, Parker said:

“I’m very respectful of Steve’s situation. I spoke to Steve and there may be a possibility that he may be leaving in this window.

“I just felt it would probably be best for Steve for him not to be involved today. He thought that and I agreed, so I just made that decision.”

This should place the likes of Nottingham Forest, QPR, Watford and Newcastle United on red alert ahead of next month. But with so many clubs now linked it could cost a little more to sign Cook next month.

A Championship move seems the best option for Cook at 30, and having not played a whole lot of football this season, and either Forest or QPR could be a really good fit.