Blackburn Rovers are hoping to seal a pre-contract agreement for Hearts defender John Souttar, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Souttar, 25, has been with Hearts since joining from Dundee United midway through the 2015/16 season.

The Scot, whose brother Harry plays for Stoke City, has been linked with a host of Championship clubs in recent weeks, including the Potters.

Blackburn Rovers have also been linked though, and it now looks like they could win the race to sign Souttar on a free transfer next summer.

Tony Mowbray’s side are able to agree a pre-contract deal with Souttar because he plays his football outside of England.

Lancashire Telegraph are reporting that Rovers are working on a pre-contract agreement for Souttar ahead of next month’s transfer window.

A sign of what’s to come?

Blackburn Rovers have surprised everyone with how well they’ve performed this season. They currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after winning their last five in the league, and that’ll no doubt make them an attractive destination ahead of January.

Players like Souttar will look at Rovers as an ideal place to go and play his football and it’s no surprise to see Rovers edging ahead in this particular transfer chase.

It could well be a sign of what’s to come for Rovers fans.

Mowbray has given the club a distinct identity of playing nice and attacking football and next month, and in the summer too they could make some really keen signings as they start to build up their bid for promotion.

Up next for Rovers is a home game v Barnsley on Wednesday evening.