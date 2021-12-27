West Brom are a team that some thought might jump straight back into the Premier League at the first time of asking after last season’s relegation.

West Brom fans might disagree at the moment as they watch the Baggies dominate sides without being able to put them away. This has seen the Black Country side lose points they should have won.

That was the case today against a Derby County side languishing at the bottom of the Championship table and far too many points away from safety.

West Brom threatened to cut loose in a first-half where they took 10 shots at goal – three on target. Derby’s backs were to the wall; they were creaking but not falling apart.

Despite creating the most chances, the first-half possession was largely a more equal affair (Derby 42.6% – 57.4% West Brom). Whilst both sides strived and showed endeavour, the game was scoreless at the half-time whistle.

The second half went down much the same track as the first had. West Brom (8 shots) had more chances and bossed the Baggies dominated possession (65.8%) but struggled with their final ball.

It was Derby who made the breakthrough. Colin Kazim-Richards had only just come on as a second-half substitute before (57′) profiting from a Sam Johnstone blunder (below):

Derby County only had one shot in the second half and it was this one from Kazim-Richards. Strive as they might, West Brom couldn’t find an equaliser and made the journey home on the back of a disappointing loss to Wayne Rooney’s side.

In a game where three points and a win was vital, here are three West Brom players who were disappointing in defeat to Derby County.

Sam Johnstone – WhoScored rating 4.78

Johnstone’s 90 minutes at Pride Park was largely uneventful; for most of the game he was a spectator. Derby County only had three shots at goal and he watch two of them fly off-target. However, it was that rush of blood that gifted Derby their winner that damned him to the games lowest rating. It was definitely a decision he’ll want to forget.

Matthew Clarke – WhoScored rating 5.54

25-year-old Clarke spent the game playing as a left-sided centre-back in a back three for the Baggies. His game was tidy but he didn’t impose himself. He won just one header, was dribbled past the only time he attempted a tackle and made no clearances or interceptions. It was a low-key performance today and one that he’ll want to put behind him.

Adam Reach – WhoScored rating 6.16

Reach is a player who has earned a reputation for spectacular goals. After 17 appearances (including eight starts) this season, he is still looking for his first West Brom goal. Before being pulled on 62 minutes, Reach’s game was not spectacular. He completed just 10 passes from 17 attempts in a low-volume display and created just one chance. He was also dribbled twice in the three tackles that he atttempted.

Data derived from the Derby County vs West Brom match profile on the WhoScored website.