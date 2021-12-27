Derby County’s off-field fortunes again seemed bad over the Christmas period with news of yet another failed takeover.

Derby’s fans had to again watch as Chris Kirchner was the one to withdraw his interest in the Rams.

Already at the bottom of the Championship table courtesy of two points deductions, yesterday’s game saw them face West Brom at Pride Park.

The first half was a case of backs to the wall for Wayne Rooney’s men as West Brom threatened to run riot. They took 10 shots at goal – three on target – as Derby fought for 45 minutes largely on the back foot.

Despite creating the most chances, the possession wasn’t that far apart (Derby 42.6% – 57.4% West Brom). Both sides couldn’t force the issue and the game was scoreless at the half-time whistle.

The second half followed in much the same vein as the first had. West Brom (8 shots) had the most chances and bossed possession (65.8%) but struggled with their final ball.

It was Derby who made the breakthrough as Colin Kazim-Richards (57′) scored a minute after coming on. It was a goal (below) that was as much Sam Johnstone’s fault as it was Kazim-Richards’ fortune.

It was Derby’s only shot in the second half and it turned out to be the only goal of the game. For the Rams, it was a vital three points as they look to avoid the drop to League One.

Here are three Derby County players who stood out in the vital win over West Brom at Pride Park.

Festy Ebosele – WhoScored rating 7.34

19-year-old Ebosele continued to show the form and potential that has marked him out as one for the future. Despite low-accuracy passing (38%), Ebosele stood out in other areas. He won four headers before his 87th-minute substitution. He was vital in helping keep West Brom at bay, winning all six of his tackles and making two interceptions. A more than solid display from an improving youngster.

Colin Kazim-Richards – Who Scored rating 7.14

Kazim-Richards had been on the pitch for a minute when he profited from the extraordinary mix-up between Kyle Bartley and Sam Johnstone. It was one of only 13 touches of the ball that he had during his time on the pitch. It wasn’t his only contribution though, he won five headers and also made two clearances as West Brom went in search of an equaliser. Goals such as this one could be vital to Derby’s survival.

Richard Stearman – WhoScored rating 7.17

Against an outfit on the front foot like West Brom were, you often need an old head at the back. 34-year-old veteran defender Stearman gave Derby County just that. He won two headers playing largely in the centre of a back-three. He also won both his tackles as well as six clearances and three interceptions to break up West Brom attacks.

Data derived from the Derby County vs West Brom match profile on the WhoScored website.