Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has said the club are not interested in a move for Newcastle United’s young defender Matthew Bondswell.

Earlier this month, reports emerged from Football Insider claiming Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday were both interested in left-sided youngster Matthew Bondswell.

Since, Sheffield Wednesday’s link has been played down and now, Pompey boss Danny Cowley has clarified the club’s stance.

As quoted by reporter Andrew Moon, Cowley has said the links with Bondswell are untrue.

Cowley said the stories linking #Pompey with Matthew Bondswell on loan were untrue — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) December 27, 2021

With both clubs now moving to distance themselves from the rumours regarding a potential move for former Nottingham Forest youngster Bondswell, it will be interesting to see how the young Newcastle player’s situation pans out next month.

Not only that, but it also awaits to be seen if either Pompey or Wednesday have identified other targets at left-back/ left wing-back heading into the January transfer window.

Portsmouth’s options…

Bondswell, mainly operates as a left-back but can play at left wing-back.

Pompey are pretty well-stocked in options on the left-hand side, with Reeco Hackett making the spot on the left-hand side his own in recent weeks. Both Connor Ogilvie and Lee Brown are left-sided defenders too, with the former mainly operating as a left-sided centre-back this season.

Youngster Liam Vincent is another option on the left-hand side, though much of his season so far has been hindered by injury and he only made the bench for the first time towards the end of November.