Sunderland fans were full of praise for one man after their comfortable 3-0 win over strugglers Doncaster Rovers.

Lee Johnson’s side continued their strong run of form on Monday afternoon, making it eight games undefeated in League One.

Sunderland cruised to a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, with striker Ross Stewart opening the scoring from the spot to put the Black Cats ahead.

Elliott Embleton then added a second shortly before half-time and an own-goal from Ben Blythe early on in the second half made it 3-0, sending Sunderland fans back to the North East happy.

The performance left plenty of fans thoroughly impressed as Sunderland close in on the top of the table. The win means the Black Cats are only one point behind league leaders Rotherham United, though 3rd placed Wigan Athletic do have two games in hand.

Following the win, supporters were full of praise for midfielder Alex Pritchard, who provided the assist for Embleton’s goal in the first-half.

Pritchard continued his strong run with another impressive performance at the Keepmoat Stadium. Fans had this to say about his performance: