Sunderland fans were full of praise for one man after their comfortable 3-0 win over strugglers Doncaster Rovers.

Lee Johnson’s side continued their strong run of form on Monday afternoon, making it eight games undefeated in League One.

Sunderland cruised to a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, with striker Ross Stewart opening the scoring from the spot to put the Black Cats ahead.

Elliott Embleton then added a second shortly before half-time and an own-goal from Ben Blythe early on in the second half made it 3-0, sending Sunderland fans back to the North East happy.

The performance left plenty of fans thoroughly impressed as Sunderland close in on the top of the table. The win means the Black Cats are only one point behind league leaders Rotherham United, though 3rd placed Wigan Athletic do have two games in hand.

Following the win, supporters were full of praise for midfielder Alex Pritchard, who provided the assist for Embleton’s goal in the first-half.

Pritchard continued his strong run with another impressive performance at the Keepmoat Stadium. Fans had this to say about his performance:

Now he’s up to speed Pritchard is showing consistently that he’s a cut above in this league but Christ almighty how bad were Doncaster? Worst team we’ve faced this season by some distance #SAFC — Martyn Armstrong (@MKA97FTM) December 27, 2021

Pritchard outstanding. Hopefully his injury is nothing serious. Very good professional win. Signs of us at our best. For the most part though we didnt get out of 2nd gear and didnt need to. They were awful. Game management spot on with a busy schedule. #safc — Allan Davis (@davis0688) December 27, 2021

My Man of the Match was Alex Pritchard .. Some really good performances, but I thought Pritchard was the best on the pitch today 🤙🏼#SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Ian (@MrIanB_7) December 27, 2021

So many standout performances today. Pritchard and Neil were majestic, Embleton & Dajaku are looking better and better, and Doyle is really getting back to his best. Very encouraging! #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) December 27, 2021

Alex Pritchard is a complete menace. Very impressive. #safc — ián 🇵🇸 (@iandobbers) December 27, 2021

Get that stadium full and bouncing against Sheffield Wednesday. Critical point of the season. Pritchard, Dan Neil and Embo on another level today #SAFC — Ryan Riley (@RyanRiley92) December 27, 2021