Blackpool have confirmed the temporary departure of young defender Michael Fitzgerald, who has agreed to join non-league side Ramsbottom United.

Blackpool have already seen the benefits of sending young players out on loan this season.

The prime example is Rob Apter, who has returned to Bloomfield Road and penned a new contract after starring with Bamber Bridge, while young striker Ewan Bange also impressed at Bamber Bridge, earning a step up the ladder to Telford United.

Now, it has been confirmed that 18-year-old defender Michael Fitzgerland has become the latest to head out on a temporary basis.

As announced on the club’s official website, Blackpool have loaned out the youngster to Ramsbottom United, who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League West Division.

The move sees Fitzgerald, who is the captain of Blackpool’s youth side, head out for the first time to get a taste of senior football away from Bloomfield Road. It will be hoped the centre-back is given the chance to test himself at a first-team level as he looks to continue his development.

In the meantime…

While Fitzgerald bids to impress out on loan, Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to bounce back from their late defeat against Huddersfield Town.

The Tangerines were 2-1 up thanks to first-half goals from Jerry Yates and Gary Madine heading into the final 10 minutes before a brace from Sorba Thomas turned the game around, sending Blackpool back to Bloomfield Road with nothing on Boxing Day.