Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has remained tight-lipped on the speculation regarding a potential January departure for forward Xande Silva.

Earlier this month, Nottingham Forest man Silva was linked with a move back to Greece to join Aris.

The former West Ham United man has struggled to make an impact at the City Ground since joining in the summer, playing only twice in the Championship. He made only his second appearance on Boxing Day, playing 28 minutes in the 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

Now, amid the links with a move away, Forest boss Steve Cooper has delivered his verdict.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Cooper remained coy on the links, insisting that questions regarding transfers are more for chief executive Dane Murphy and the board.

“Has there?” Cooper replied when asked about the rumours.

“He’s in the training group. We get him ready for the game. He got an opportunity (against Boro). He had a good chance, hitting the post.

“I’m not really going to get involved too much in the conversations around players who can come in or go. I just say what I think. They are more questions for Dane and the board, really.”

Moving forward…

Given Silva’s lack of action so far this season, it will be interesting to see how the forward’s situation pans out over the next month.

As he’s had such a lack of game time, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Forest were open to offers for the Porto-born 24-year-old, but it awaits to be seen if more information on the club’s stance emerges.

However, his appearance against Middlesbrough could be a sign that he could get more game time moving forward after being left out of all but two Championship squads so far this season.