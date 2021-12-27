Peterborough United have seen a loan bid for Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris rejected, it has been reported.

Peterborough United are in the market for some fresh additions in January as Darren Ferguson looks to bolster his ranks for the second half of the season.

They’re not wasting much time in their bid to bring new players in either, with Barry Fry confirming offers have already been made for two players.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Posh have seen a swoop for goalkeeper Will Norris knocked back by Premier League side Burnley.

The report states that the Championship side approached the Clarets over a temporary deal for the 28-year-old, only for the offer to be turned down.

It awaits to be seen if Peterborough go back in for Norris, with the report stating a new ‘keeper is on Ferguson’s radar this winter.