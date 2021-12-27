Doncaster Rovers are a side who are struggling in this season’s League One competition. These struggles are evident with just a glance at the table.

Doncaster fans looking at the table would have seen their side in 23rd place ahead of kick-off. They faced the daunting task of hosting a Sunderland side who are bang in form and who were unbeaten in their previous six games.

It was a game where Donny were simply blown away and dominated by Lee Johnson’s men in a one-sided first half. Struggling to get time on the ball (39.2%), they couldn’t put effective passages of play together.

The Black Cats dominance saw them fashion 10 shots without reply from the home side. Sunderland’s front-foot nature saw them go in at halftime 2-0 up thanks to goals from Ross Stewart (7′ pen) and Elliot Embleton (41′).

There was no let-up in Sunderland’s approach at the start of the second half. Early pressure saw the Black Cats force an error from Rovers defender Ben Blythe (50′ og) whose own goal gave Sunderland a 3-0 lead.

Lee Johson’s side kept their foot on the gas and continued to take the game to an increasingly beleaguered and struggling Doncaster outfit. Despite consistent pressure being applied, Rovers held out and the score stayed at 3-0 to their visitors.

Here are three Doncaster Rovers players who were disappointing in what was an easy win for an impressive Sunderland side.

Ben Blythe – WhoScored rating 5.49

Centre-back Blythe was part of a Doncaster defensive unit put to the sword by a very good Sunderland outfit today. Facing constant pressure, Blythe and his side were under the cosh from the off. He conceded an own goal, which was always going to see him rate lowly. Additionally to this, whilst making three tackles had two clearances, he failed to assert himself fully on a game that needed a steady hand.

Liam Ravenill – WhoScored rating 5.66

Ravenhill was part of a Doncaster midfield that was over-run at times. He certainly didn’t impose himself and saw very little (1.8%) of the ball. What passes he completed (12) showed his accuracy (80%) but his low-volume approach was largely ineffective. His only contribution of note was one interception before he was substituted on 61 minutes. It was a game to learn from and build on for next time out.

Louis Jones – WhoScored rating 5.69

When a side loses as easily as Doncaster did, the goalkeeper is always going to come in for a degree of criticism. It is often unfair as they are beaten by quality shots. He did make three saves to keep the scoreline acceptable. However, he was always going to score lowly in a game when he conceded three times.

