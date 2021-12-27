Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has confirmed he wants to stay at the Stadium of Light, though admits talks over a new deal are yet to begin.

Sunderland recruited Australian international Bailey Wright in the summer of 2020, bringing him in on a free transfer following his departure from Bristol City following a loan spell with the Black Cats.

Upon his arrival, he put pen to paper on a two-year deal, which is yet to have been extended.

With his deal entering its final six months, there has been some questions surrounding his future with Sunderland. However, the defender has now moved to make his stance clear.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Wright confirmed that while talks are yet to take place over a new deal, he is keen to stay with the club.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m enjoying my football and I’m very much focused on that.

“There has been no conversation [about a new contract] at all so I’m just concentrating on playing football and seeing where that takes us. I want to get promoted here and I’m playing and enjoying it so hopefully, things like [contracts] take care of themselves, so we’ll see how it develops.

“But I think I’ve made it clear. I enjoy playing my football, I have big ambitions for myself and what I want to achieve, and a lot of that is here at Sunderland – we want to get promoted. I’d like to stay when the conversations happen, but I guess that’s not down to me, but when they want to talk we can talk.

“We’ll see what happens.”

Wright’s Sunderland career so far

Since first arriving on a temporary basis in January 2020, Wright has played 69 times for Sunderland across all competitions, chipping in with three goals in the process.

After mainly featuring as a substitute in the early stages of the season, the 29-year-old has played all 90 minutes of the last seven league games.

Not only that, but Wright has been donning the captain’s armband, nailing down a starting spot in Lee Johnson’s side as the Black Cats look to extend their seven-game unbeaten streak against Doncaster.