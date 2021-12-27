Portsmouth chief executive Andy Cullen has said forward Marcus Harness will be a “hugely important” player for the club moving forward amid reported interest from elsewhere.

Marcus Harness’ displays for Portsmouth have seen him linked with a move away from Fratton Park plenty of times before.

It seems this January will be no different, with Championship side Blackburn Rovers said to be keeping tabs on the former Burton Albion star as well as Lincoln City’s Anthony Scully.

Now, amid the interest and as the January transfer window nears, Portsmouth chief Andy Cullen has revealed his positive stance on Harness’ future.

As quoted by The News, Cullen insisted that he won’t be surprised to see questions asked about the player in January, but added that Pompey see him as a big player for the future.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“If you have a player in the form of Marcus, then you may get one or two enquiries.

“But we see Marcus very much as part of our football club going forward, he is hugely important to us.

“This is a player that, earlier in the summer, we were told we might get some expressions of interest. But, there was nothing in a position to interest us at the sort of value talked about.

“We have the option on Marcus anyway.

“He’s somebody I know Danny very much wants to see through to the end of the season and continue the push.”

Cullen went on to insist that while every player has his price, Portsmouth are in no position where they feel the need to take the money and run while they can.

Harness’ season so far

The 25-year-old attacker has played a starring role for Portsmouth this season, helping Danny Cowley’s side turn around their form in recent months.

Featuring as both a right-winger and attacking midfielder, Harness has managed 10 goals and one assist this season. His form has helped Pompey go nine games unbeaten in League One, turning around their season after a poor start.

His contributions this campaign take him to 30 goals and 16 assists in 112 outings for the club and, given Cullen’s words, it seems they are confident he can add to that total in years to come.