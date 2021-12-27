Sunderland are a side gunning for promotion from League One after far too many years in the 3rd tier of English football.

Sunderland fans continue to attend in droves and this afternoon faced a trip to South Yorkshire to face Doncaster Rovers.

It was a trip that proved profitable for the Black Cats in a dominant first-half display. They dominated possession (60.8%) and this limited Doncaster’s attacking opportunities.

They didn’t allow Rovers a sniff of a chance whilst having 10 shots at goal themselves. This pressure told and the Wearsiders went in 2-0 up with goals from Ross Stewart (7′ pen) and Elliot Embleton (41′).

The second half saw more early Sunderland pressure. It was pressure that led to Ben Blythe (50′ og) putting the visiting Black Cats 3-0 up. It was a half of football where they did not take their foot off the gas.

They continued to take the game to an increasingly beleaguered and struggling Doncaster outfit. Despite the pressure, Lee Johnson’s side wasn’t able to add to the scoreline in a game that finished 3-0.

Here are three Sunderland players who shone in what was an easy win against a struggling Doncaster side.

Elliot Embleton – WhoScored rating 8.35

Midfielder Embleton was always likely to rate highly in a game where he scored and hit the woodwork. However, his game was more than this. He fashioned five shots at goal as well as completing 26-of-34 passes. He continued in this game to put his potential on display which was evident with his attacking approach to the game.

Alex Pritchard – WhoScored rating 7.87

Pritchard provided the assist for Embleton’s goal and was another Sunderland player who put in a solid display. He saw a lot of the ball (6.4%) for Lee Johnson’s side, taking 66 touches. His distribution was accurate (80%) but more telling of his threat were the four key passes that created chances. These came from a total of 36 completed pass attempts,

Dan Neil – WhoScored rating 7.47

20-year-old Neil is being courted by Premier League side Burnley according to reports in the Press. Today’s game against Doncaster Rovers went some way to showing why this is the case. He saw a lot of the ball (8.1%) and was highly accurate (87%) in his distribution. He completed 54 passes but underlining his threat were five passes creating chances for teammates.

Data derived from the Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland match profile on the WhoScored website.