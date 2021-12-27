Blackburn Rovers loan ace Jan Paul van Hecke is unlikely to be recalled by Brighton and Hove Albion in January.

That’s according to the Lancashire Telegraph, with their report stating that the Blackburn Rovers loan star is set to see out his time at Ewood Park despite the prospect of Brighton keeping as many players as possible to deal with COVID.

It is said that “all signs” point towards van Hecke staying with Blackburn, which will be a welcome boost for Tony Mowbray and co.

Since making his way into the side, van Hecke has emerged as a key player for Rovers.

The early stages of the loan saw the Dutch youngster continuing his recovery from injury, but he has been virtually ever-present since his first start in the 2-2 draw with Coventry City back in October.

He missed three games in November after a straight red card in the heavy 7-0 loss to Fulham. However, he has played all 90 minutes in the four games since his return, helping keep four clean sheets and even netting in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

A big 2022 ahead

Blackburn are sat in 3rd place just after the halfway point of the season and are primed to jump into the automatic promotion spots if one of the top two drop points again.

Fulham and Bournemouth’s form has faltered massively over the festive period, leaving Rovers just three points away from the top of the Championship table.

If van Hecke and co can continue their strong form, it could be a huge year at Ewood Park, so it will be interesting to see how the second half of the campaign pans out.