Peterborough United have made bids for two transfer targets ahead of the January window, director of football Barry Fry has revealed.

Peterborough United are looking to bolster their ranks in January, and big steps are already being taken to bring new faces in.

Darren Ferguson is hoping to bring some fresh faces to London Road next month as he bids to maintain Posh’s Championship status and, in an effort to do so, the club have already made bids for two of their transfer targets.

The Peterborough Telegraph has reported that two bids have already been lodged, with director of football Barry Fry confirming this.

Here’s what Fry had to say on the matter:

“For our co-owners to sanction transfer bids at such an uncertain time is just fantastic.

“We had hoped to hit the ground running in January as far as new signings were concerned and we still might now.”

Looking to January…

With Posh already making moves to bring in new players, it will be interesting to see who comes through the doors at London Road.

During the summer, the club maintained their transfer mantra of bringing in young and hungry players, a strategy that has been fruitful for them in the past. Joel Randall, Joe Tomlinson (both 21) and Kwame Poku (19) are among those who came in during the summer. However, there were some more experienced heads added in the shape of Oliver Norburn and Jorge Grant, though neither had extensive experience of the Championship beforehand.

Jack Marriott and Josh Knight were also added, with both possessing second-tier experience.

It will be interesting to see what types of players arrive in January, hungry players from lower divisions? Or some with more Championship experience?