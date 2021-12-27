Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym has agreed to join League Two side Stevenage on loan, it has been confirmed.

After a bust-up with Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson after their defeat to Reading back in September, goalkeeper Christy Pym has been left out of the first-team picture.

As a result, the door has been opened for him to depart the club in January.

Now, it has been confirmed that the 26-year-old has agreed to make a loan departure when the transfer window opens.

As announced on the club’s official website, Pym has agreed to join League Two side Stevenage next month. The move will see the shot-stopper link up with Paul Tisdale, who managed him while they were both on the books at Exeter City.

Prior to Christmas, it was reported that Pym had turned down a move to Stevenage. However, it now seems the relevant parties have overcome any gaps or differences to agree a deal.

Pym’s time at London Road

Prior to joining Peterborough United, Pym had spent his entire career with Exeter. He made his way through the youth ranks before playing 166 times for the senior team, eventually leaving for Posh in 2019.

Since making the move to London Road, Pym has played 93 times across all competitions, keeping 35 clean sheets in the process.

He helped the club make a long-awaited return to the Championship but, after falling out of contention, has lost the starting spot in between the sticks to Dai Cornell.