Barrow boss Mark Cooper believes Remeao Hutton should be fine despite going off injured yesterday.

The full-back limped off in the 2-0 loss to Tranmere Rovers.

Hutton, 23, has been a regular for the Bluebirds this season since joining over the summer.

The League Two side will be hoping he is fit for their game at home to Oldham Athletic on Wednesday.

‘Not as bad as we first thought’….

Cooper has told their official club website: “It was just a clash of knees. It looked a bad one at the time but it’s not as bad as we first thought, he should be ok.”

Story so far

Hutton signed for Barrow after being released by Birmingham City at the end of the last campaign.

He penned a two-year deal with the Cumbrian side and has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far.

Career to date

The right-back was on the books at Walsall as a youngster but dropped into non-league for spells at Sutton Coldfield Town and Hednesford Town before Birmingham snapped him up.

He never made a senior appearance for the Blues but gained experience out on loan at Yeovil Town and Stevenage.

Barrow situation

Barrow’s loss to Tranmere leaves them 19th in the table and they are three points above the relegation zone.

Their game against Oldham this week is a big one as the Latics are currently bottom of the league.

Cooper will be hoping Hutton is back for that one despite his injury at Prenton Park.