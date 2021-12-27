Exeter City boss Matt Taylor expects Sheffield Wednesday’s Cameron Dawson and Bristol City’s Owura Edwards to stay until the end of the season.

The loan pair have been key players for the Grecians during the first-half of this season.

Taylor’s side are currently sat 7th place in the League Two table and are inside the Play-Offs on goal difference.

They also anticipate Newport County loanee Padraig Amond to stay for the duration of the campaign as well.



‘All indications’…

Taylor has said: “All indications are that they will be ours from January onwards.

“But the situation is evolving and changing every day. Clubs may have Covid outbreaks or an injury crisis in a certain position so I can never give a concrete answer, but the contracted group will be available and we hope the loanees will be.

“We still want to recruit, but if we will be as strong as we would have been, I don’t know. We are targeting a striker but a lot of other managers will be as well.”

Dawson

He was loaned out by Sheffield Wednesday over the summer to get some game time under his belt.

The stopper has since been Exeter’s number one and has made 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

He is under contract at Hillsborough until 2024 but is down the pecking order with the Yorkshire club right now.

Edwards

Edwards, 21, has spent time out on loan from Bristol City at Bath City and Grimsby Town over recent years to gain experience.

He has proven to be a useful option for the Grecians this term and has played 15 times.