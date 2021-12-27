Birmingham City are not pursuing a move for Hearts defender John Souttar at this stage, as detailed in a report by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City have been linked with a swoop for the in-demand centre-back.

However, he is not believed to be on their radar going into the January transfer window.

Souttar, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Lots of interest

The Daily Record suggested Birmingham were keen along with the likes of Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackpool.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have also been mentioned in the above report.

Stoke are believed to be leading the race for his signature, as reported last week by Lancashire Live.

Key man

Souttar has been in good form in the Scottish Premiership this season and Hearts face a battle to keep hold of him this winter.

They run the risk of losing him for free next year unless they cash in on him next month or can agree terms on a contract extension.

He joined the Edinburgh club in 2016 and has since made 150 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with five goals from the back.

Other spells

Souttar started his career at Brechin City Youths before Dundee United signed him as a youngster.

He broke into the Terrors’ first-team during the 2012/13 season and went on to play 73 games in all competitions.