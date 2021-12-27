Rotherham United will make a decision on Curtis Tilt’s situation next month.

Rotherham United are waiting until January before deciding whether to bring him back to the New York Stadium, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Tilt, 30, is currently on loan at fellow League One promotion chasers Wigan Athletic.

The Latics are currently 2nd in the table behind the Millers and are two points behind with two games in-hand.

Read: Former Wigan Athletic man signs for new club

‘No decision yet’…

Rotherham boss, Paul Warne, has said: “There’s no decision yet. We keep our eye on it. We’ve been in contact with his representative but the details of that will remain between the club and him.

“We’ll get to January, then all parties will talk and come to a decision.”

Third loan spell

Tilt is currently in his third loan stint at the DW Stadium and has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season, chipping in with two goals from defence.

The centre-back still has another year left on his contract at Rotherham.

Read: Wigan Athletic set sights on Irish striker ahead of January

Story so far

Tilt signed for the Millers in January 2020 from Blackpool but has struggled to make an impact with the Yorkshire club.

He has made just one appearance for Warne’s side.

The defender had spells in non-league at Hednesford Town, AFC Telford United, Wrexham, Forest Green Rovers before Blackpool threw him a Football League lifeline in 2017.

Tilt became a key player for the Tangerines and made 111 appearances in all competitions during his three years at Bloomfield Road.