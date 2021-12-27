Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher expects Jordon Garrick to be fine for their next game against Portsmouth.

The Swansea City loan man limped off against Cheltenham Town yesterday in the closing stages.

Garrick, 23, helped the Pilgrims beat the Robins 2-0.

He scored his sides’ second goal of the afternoon after Panutche Camara gave them the lead on the stroke of half-time.

‘Assess him in the morning’….

Garrick hobbled off the pitch at the end but his boss says it isn’t too bad, as per a report by Plymouth Live:

“We think it’s just a bit of cramp. He doesn’t seem to think it’s too bad. We will assess him in the morning.

“He’s an explosive player and you get them cramping up moments every now and again but I’m sure he will be fine.”

Important player

Garrick is proving to be a useful player to have in and around the squad for Plymouth this season.

He joined from Swansea over the summer and has since made 27 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and four assists.

The Jamaican-born man has been on the books of the Swans since 2015 and has played 19 times for their first-team.

He also had a loan spell away at Swindon Town last term to get some experience under his belt.

Doing well

Schumacher has won his last two games in charge now and has only lost once in four since taking over from Ryan Lowe.

His side are currently 4th in the table and are two points off the automatic promotion places.

Next up for Plymouth is a clash against Portsmouth on Wednesday.