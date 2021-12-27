QPR host Bournemouth in the Championship this evening.

QPR return to action after three weeks out. The R’s had a Covid outbreak in the camp soon after their 2-0 defeat at home to Stoke City at the start of the month but host Bournemouth tonight, in a huge game for both sides.

The Cherries remain in 2nd-place of the table but are winless in six, whilst Mark Warburton’s QPR have dropped out of the top-six and into 7th after missing their last few fixtures.

QPR team news

Warburton told qpr.co.uk yesterday that he’s hopeful to have Lee Wallace and Albert Adomah back in the side today, after both had been carrying knocks this month.

Elsewhere, his squad size continues to grow as players return to fitness following the Covid outbreak, though it’s not known which players are ready to feature and which aren’t.

Lyndon Dykes looks set to continue his spell on the sidelines after an ankle injury, whilst Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs remain long-term absentees for the R’s.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Wallace

Barbet

Dunne

Dickie

Adomah

Johansen

Dozzell

Chair

Willock

Gray

Providing both Wallace and Adomah are fit for selection tonight, expect them to start on the left and right side of defence respectively.

And it should be an unchanged side everywhere else in the side bar up front – Charlie Austin led the line v Stoke City but Andre Gray could be a better option up top if he himself is operating at full fitness.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 5:30pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.