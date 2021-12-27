Middlesbrough beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Championship yesterday.

Middlesbrough moved up into 5th-place of the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Chris Wilder’s side have now won four of their last five in the league and look like genuine play-off contenders, with an own goal from Ryan Yates giving them the lead yesterday, and Adraz Sporar scoring after half-time.

There were some strong individual performances from the Boro yesterday. But none seemed to impress more so than Neil Taylor.

The Welshman joined on a short-term deal soon after Wilder’s appointment and has started and finished the last two games now.

And he thoroughly impressed yesterday, getting up and down the left-hand side to give Boro a real outlet on the flank.

See what these Middlesbrough fans had to say on Twitter about Taylor’s performance yesterday: