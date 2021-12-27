Middlesbrough beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Championship yesterday.

Middlesbrough moved up into 5th-place of the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Chris Wilder’s side have now won four of their last five in the league and look like genuine play-off contenders, with an own goal from Ryan Yates giving them the lead yesterday, and Adraz Sporar scoring after half-time.

There were some strong individual performances from the Boro yesterday. But none seemed to impress more so than Neil Taylor.

The Welshman joined on a short-term deal soon after Wilder’s appointment and has started and finished the last two games now.

And he thoroughly impressed yesterday, getting up and down the left-hand side to give Boro a real outlet on the flank.

See what these Middlesbrough fans had to say on Twitter about Taylor’s performance yesterday:

Neil Taylor being one of the trickiest players in the league confirmed https://t.co/katLFlAS9m — Alfie 🇦🇷 (@alfredmfc) December 26, 2021

Neil Taylor is a baller. — Harry Pattison (@HarryPattison77) December 26, 2021

Neil Warnock played Onel Hernandez at left wing back and claimed that there were no other options available, all whilst Neil Taylor sat without a club – there is quite simply levels between him and Wilder — Michael (@MikeyyyBoro) December 26, 2021

Neil Taylor sat half the season without a club and is comfortably the best leftback on the planet. — Boweselecta (@EojSewob) December 26, 2021

Neil Taylor has been unreal today

Hernandez’ decision making is very poor and his only downfall tbh!#borolive #boro #utb — Brad Anderson (@Ander9093) December 26, 2021

Wilder has somehow got Taylor playing like prime Roberto Carlos #boro — Pete Singh 💙 🇦🇹 (@Smarmalat) December 26, 2021