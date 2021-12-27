‘Class’, ‘Baller’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans hail ‘unreal’ player performance v Nottingham Forest
Middlesbrough beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Championship yesterday.
Middlesbrough moved up into 5th-place of the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest yesterday.
Chris Wilder’s side have now won four of their last five in the league and look like genuine play-off contenders, with an own goal from Ryan Yates giving them the lead yesterday, and Adraz Sporar scoring after half-time.
There were some strong individual performances from the Boro yesterday. But none seemed to impress more so than Neil Taylor.
The Welshman joined on a short-term deal soon after Wilder’s appointment and has started and finished the last two games now.
And he thoroughly impressed yesterday, getting up and down the left-hand side to give Boro a real outlet on the flank.
See what these Middlesbrough fans had to say on Twitter about Taylor’s performance yesterday:
Neil Taylor being one of the trickiest players in the league confirmed https://t.co/katLFlAS9m
— Alfie 🇦🇷 (@alfredmfc) December 26, 2021
Neil Taylor is a baller.
— Harry Pattison (@HarryPattison77) December 26, 2021
Neil Warnock played Onel Hernandez at left wing back and claimed that there were no other options available, all whilst Neil Taylor sat without a club – there is quite simply levels between him and Wilder
— Michael (@MikeyyyBoro) December 26, 2021
Neil Taylor sat half the season without a club and is comfortably the best leftback on the planet.
— Boweselecta (@EojSewob) December 26, 2021
Neil Taylor has been unreal today
Hernandez’ decision making is very poor and his only downfall tbh!#borolive #boro #utb
— Brad Anderson (@Ander9093) December 26, 2021
Wilder has somehow got Taylor playing like prime Roberto Carlos #boro
— Pete Singh 💙 🇦🇹 (@Smarmalat) December 26, 2021
I cannot believe Neil Taylor has been without a club. He should have been signed by somebody just for being handsome. He is class #boro #UTB pic.twitter.com/s8CIg3WhQR
— Wayne Chalmers (@SnakeyChalmers) December 26, 2021