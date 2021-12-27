Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship yesterday.

Both Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest went into yesterday’s game with the chance to move into the top-six of the Championship table.

Two clubs who’ve both undergone positive managerial changes this season went head-to-head but it was the Boro would who emerge as victors, taking the lead in the 17th-minute owing to a shocker from Ryan Yates.

The Forest midfielder passed back to Brice Samba in the Forest goal but over-hit the pass, scoring an unfortunate own goal to set Boro on their way to victory.

Andraz Sporar would double Middlesbrough’s lead in the second half but that own goal from Yates is what got a lot of fans talking, and so too did his all-round performance on the day.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old’s performance yesterday:

#NFFC well that was painful to watch. Average looking boro side dominate is. Frightening how much better we look with Spence instead of Back. Silva looked twice the player of Taylor in this one random appearance. Game to forget, especially for Yates 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Matt (@sporteventsrmh) December 27, 2021

For the 1st time I've seen I think cooper missed a trick today ojeda would've been perfect to play in that midfield today' small but nippy with a turn of pace & a very good passing range, boros midfield made Yates look really slow & clumsy today was a bit embarrassing #nffc — Owen Wilkinson (@OwenWil92121971) December 26, 2021

Yates & zinc cost us getting something from that game with obvious glaring errors' but let's blame carvalho & slaughter him 🤣😂🤣😂 Some of our fans are bloody deluded #nffc — Owen Wilkinson (@OwenWil92121971) December 26, 2021

Really poor today

Back not quite ready

Colback a waste a fb

Yates was the ch version today

Zinc awful today Fb options hindered us but that’s not an excuse for sitting so deep & being second best to everything RB, LB, ACM, winger & striker needed in Jan #nffc — D (@DS215uk) December 26, 2021

Absolutely shocking today game hinged on 2 big moments Yates & then zinc Absolutely shocking both of them, boro aren't even that good #nffc — Owen Wilkinson (@OwenWil92121971) December 26, 2021

Yates stupidity lost us this game #NFFC — Josh Farrell (@token_faz) December 26, 2021