Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship yesterday.

Both Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest went into yesterday’s game with the chance to move into the top-six of the Championship table.

Two clubs who’ve both undergone positive managerial changes this season went head-to-head but it was the Boro would who emerge as victors, taking the lead in the 17th-minute owing to a shocker from Ryan Yates.

The Forest midfielder passed back to Brice Samba in the Forest goal but over-hit the pass, scoring an unfortunate own goal to set Boro on their way to victory.

Andraz Sporar would double Middlesbrough’s lead in the second half but that own goal from Yates is what got a lot of fans talking, and so too did his all-round performance on the day.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old’s performance yesterday: