Hull City are set to rival Turkish giants Galatasaray for the January signing of Lazio striker Verdat Muriqi, reports Hull Live.

Muriqi, 27, has fallen well out of contention at Lazio. The Kosovo international striker scored just once in 27 Serie A outings last time round and has failed to score in 11 this season, and he could now be on the move in January.

A report from Hull Live has revealed that Hull City’s prospective new owner Acun Ilicali is hoping to be in place before the transfer window opens in the coming days and that Muriqi is one of the players he hopes to bring into the club next month.

Grant McCann’s side though face competition from Galatasaray who are also looking into the striker.

Muriqi is open to a move to England, but Hull Live report that Lazio are ‘unwilling’ to do business with the Tigers.

A Turkish connection…

Muriqi and Ilicali are known to each other – the striker proved prolific for Fenerbahce when the Turkish businessman was involved with the club previously.

And now they could link up at an unlikely destination in Hull City.

McCann’s side currently sit in 19th-place of the Championship table. After a poor start to the season Hull have since found form, losing just one of their last seven and winning four of those to give themselves a glimmer of hope going into the second half of the campaign.

But the club definitely need more goals to ensure a comfortable finish in the Championship this season.

Hull have scored just 20 goals in their opening 23 fixtures and top scorer Keane Lewis-Potter is attracting interest from the likes of West Ham ahead of next month’s transfer window too.

Muriqi would certainly be a gamble, but an exciting one nevertheless.