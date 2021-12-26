Burnley are reportedly weighing up a £3million bid for Sunderland youngster Dan Neil.

The Sun are reporting that Burnley are ready to test Sunderland’s resolve with a £3million offer for midfield sensation Neil next month.

Neil, 20, recently signed a new contract with Sunderland, keeping him at the Stadium of Light until 2025.

This season under Lee Johnson, Neil has become a key first-team player. He’s featured 21 times in League One already this season, scoring twice and assisting seven from midfield.

A product of the Academy of Light, Neil has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and promising youngsters in the division but now Burnley could swoop for the Englishman, with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Needless to say, it’s a rumour that Sunderland fans aren’t to excited to hear about – see what these Black Cats fans have had to say on Twitter about Burnley’s emerging links to Neil:

On the Dan Neil/Burnley rumour, a bid of £3 million really shouldn’t be one that will ‘test our resolve’. He’s absolutely central to our style of play, and his value to the club is enormous. All being well, that kind of offer should be swatted aside with disdain. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) December 26, 2021

Dan Neil to Burnley for 3 million 😂😂 I hope he’s not for sale but if we did have to sell him he’s worth a lot more than that. https://t.co/N6qeDgxvYb — David Newham (@Sharecrazy73) December 26, 2021

