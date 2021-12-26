Hartlepool United are hoping to secure some loan signings from Middlesbrough next month, but Boro boss Chris Wilder says they’ll ‘have to go through the correct process’.

Hartlepool United are managed by former Middlesbrough U23s boss Graeme Lee.

The League Two club appointed Lee at the start of the month after losing Dave Challinor to Stockport County, with Middlesbrough having also undergone a managerial change this season.

Now though, a report from The Northern Echo has revealed that Hartlepool are interested in some of Middlesbrough’s youngsters ahead of the January transfer window, with the report claiming that Connor Malley, Jeremy Sivi and Williams Kokolo could be among some of the names who could be sent out on loan.

Wilder though had this to say on the possibility of Hartlepool securing some loan players from his club:

“I think Hartlepool would quite fancy a few of our players but we’re not a feeder club for Hartlepool. He’ll have to go through the correct process. There will be other clubs in for the players as they have been always.

“The players that are out on loan, they are good players and they are out there for a reason. So whether they come back or they stay out on loan or we send a few more out on loan.”

Hartlepool looked relatively strong in the opening parts of the season but since, they’ve endured some tough form and now find themselves in 15th-place of the League Two table.

They’ll no doubt be looking towards the January transfer window to ensure they have a comfortable second half of the season and with Middlesbrough being so close, and now having the obvious connection with Lee at the helm, could be an ideal source of loan players.

But Wilder seems adamant that Boro won’t be a feeder club for Hartlepool. Lee will still have to go through the proper channels to secure any of Middlesbrough’s youngsters but Boro will know what Lee can offer, and could still see his Hartlepool United side as a good destination for their younger talents.

Boro return to action against Nottingham Forest later this afternoon.