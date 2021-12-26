Sunderland sit perfectly poised in League One in terms of promotion prospects. The Black Cats are currently 3rd in the table.

Sunderland fans will be hoping that this position bodes well as the Wearsiders look to push on in the 2022 part of their 2021/22 campaign.

Lee Johnson’s outfit might have to do so without one of their highly-regarded youngster. Sun man Alan Nixon reports that Premier League strugglers Burnley are ready to make an offer for Dan Neil.

Clarets primed to move on youngster Neil

Nixon claims that Sean Dyche’s Burnley are primed to move for 20-year-old Neil after his display against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. Despite losing 5-1, Neil impressed Burnley scout Martin Hodge who was at the game.

Central midfielder Neil has come through the ranks at Sunderland, moving into first-team contention this season. He has gone on to make 21 appearances in League One for the Mackems. These appearances have seen him score two goals and provide seven assists.

Backed by this potential, but also by what Hodges saw against Arsenal, Nixon adds that Burnley are ready to make a move for the youngster. He adds that the Clarets “may try their luck at around £3million.”

Furthermore, Nixon adds that Burnley may be willing to sanction a loan back to Sunderland for the rest of the campaign.

Burnley readying Neil bid – Thoughts?

It is always going to be the case that sides lower down the football pyramid have players that attract the interest of sides better placed above them.

Neil is enjoying a breakthrough season at The Stadium of Light. He has played in 21 of the Black Cats’ 22 League One games this season. From those games, he has a healthy return of goals and assists.

Of course, there will always be the question of the gulf of difference between regular League One competition and games in the Premier League.

The opening of the January transfer window is just around the corner. It will be interesting to see where this ends up.