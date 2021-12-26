West Ham have joined the race to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, reports The Telegraph.

Kelly, 23, has been in fine form for Bournemouth this season.

Former West Ham skipper Scott Parker is the man in charge of the Cherries and his side currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table, with Kelly having featured 19 times in the league this season.

The Englishman though has been heavily linked with a move away – both Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked and now The Telegraph have credited West Ham with an interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The state of play…

Soon after Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was linked with a move for his former player Kelly, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook took to Twitter to confirm the Magpies’ interest, but played down the chances of Bournemouth wanting to sell Kelly next month:

Also believe #NUFC interest in Lloyd Kelly is genuine but #AFCB not willing to entertain any bids. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 15, 2021

Then, BBC report Kris Temple reiterated the Cherries’ stance on a potential sale of Kelly next month, but revealed that the club could consider a sale if they received ‘absurd money’ for the defender.

He tweeted:

• 🍒 #AFCB will not be selling any key players during the January window. The likes of Lloyd Kelly, Dom Solanke etc will be staying. It would take silly, absurd money (£50m+) to make #AFCB even answer the phone. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) December 20, 2021

Bournemouth have hit a tough patch of form in the Championship having not won in their last six league outings.

Despite this, they remain in 2nd-place of the Championship table and firmly in the running to secure promotion to the Premier League, and so it seems unlikely that they’ll want to sell their captain midway through the season.

West Ham have a few injuries to contend with, especially so in the defensive department. Their interest in Kelly is understandable but it seems unrealistic that they’ll cough up a lot of money for the Englishman.

For the Cherries, they might well need to secure promotion this season to ensure that they can keep the likes of Kelly and their other star players – failure to do so could see a number of their player seek Premier League moves in the summer.

Up next for Bournemouth is a Championship clash v QPR on Monday.