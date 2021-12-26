Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder says ‘nothing has changed’ since he previously made contact with Nottingham Forest loan man Djed Spence.

Spence, 21, joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Middlesbrough at the start of this season. Since, the wing-back has prevailed under Steve Cooper and it’s been previously reported (The Sunday Mirror, 28.11.21) that Wilder is set to trigger a recall clause in Spence’s loan deal next month.

Providing the latest on that, Wilder told The Northern Echo:

“I talked about it last week. As far as I’m concerned nothing has changed in a week.”

So what did Wilder say about Spence last week?

Last week, Wilder told The Northern Echo that he’s spoken with Spence ahead of next month, saying:

“I’ve made contact with Djed and spoke to him. He’s a player that has done very, very well at a rival – a strong and powerful club in this division.

“We’re talking and we’re working away. No real decision has been made on that just yet. But, as always, we’ve got to make sure that the football club is the main thing that we look after.”

Middlesbrough host Nottingham Forest in the Championship this afternoon. The two in-form sides meet at the Riverside Stadium and it’s all to play for – Forest can move as high as 5th with a win and so too can Boro.

For Spence then, today’s game could be a real advert of what could be in store for him in the second half of next season.

Middlesbrough will of course have the final say on his future because he’s their player. It looks likely that they’ll recall him after his fine first half of the season with Forest and with Boro now looking to mount a play-off push under Wilder.

Spence has proved himself to be a really fine player under Cooper – he’s explosive in that right wing-back position, useful going forward and backwards and still really young.

He certainly has a lot of potential but that potential needs to be managed correctly if it’s to be fulfilled.