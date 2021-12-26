Brentford are ready to make a fresh offer for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, after seeing their initial £10million bid rejected.

The Sun are reporting that Brentford could submit an offer of up to £14million for Johnson, 20, in next month’s transfer window.

The Bees reportedly failed with a £10million bid this week with Nottingham Forest said to be holding out for upwards of £20million for the Welsh international.

It comes after recent reports have suggested that the likes of Everton, Newcastle United, Spurs and West Ham are all looking at the attacker ahead of next month, with The Sun’s latest report suggesting that Arsenal have now joined the race too.

The Sun also reveal in their report that Johnson is wanting to hold off on any potential move, to wait and see if an ‘even bigger team’ join the race to sign him next month.

Not going anywhere…

Speaking to the press recently, Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper had this to say on recent rumours about Johnson’s future:

“Well, I haven’t heard anything about any interest of any of our players, at the moment, and I’m sure that Dane and the club would let me know if there was some genuine interest or if they were aware of any interest.

“So, as far as I’m concerned, anything that’s getting written at the moment will not be true.”

Cooper has previously played down suggestions that Johnson could leave this season and when John Percy revealed recently that Brentford had failed with a £10million bid for the youngster, he also revealed that Johnson is keen to keep on playing under Cooper at Forest.

As for Arsenal’s emerging links, it’s unsurprising given the amount of interest shown in Johnson at the moment and the Gunners could well have the money to finance a January move.

What’s more is that Mikel Arteta looks towards the Championship for players after bringing in new fan favourite Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United last summer.

Forest sit in 7th-place of the Championship table and have the chance to leapfrog both Stoke City and QPR with a win over Middlesbrough later today.

It’ll be a tough game against another side improving, and setting their sights on the top-six. But Forest are bang in form at the moment and so too is Johnson.

Today’s game at the Riverside Stadium kicks off at 3pm.