QPR boss Mark Warburton has provided a positive injury update on his squad ahead of their upcoming game v Bournemouth tomorrow.

QPR’s last fixture was a 2-0 defeat at home to Stoke City at the beginning of this month.

Warburton’s side would then have a Covid outbreak in their camp which has postponed their fixtures since.

But the R’s are set to return to action tomorrow when they host 2nd-place Bournemouth in the Championship, and speaking to qpr.co.uk about the state of his squad, Warburton said:

“The squad has risen from seven to seventeen this week, which is obviously nice! Now we’ll see how the likes of Lee and Albert shape up over the next couple of days.”

Wallace and Adomah have been carrying knocks recently. Wallace has a recurring hamstring issue whilst Adomah picked up a knock in the last outing v Stoke City.

Both players though are favourites among fans and useful assets to Warburton, and so he’ll obviously be keen to have them both back in contention for the visit of Bournemouth.

“We’ve had no game for three weeks and it’s about getting ourselves in the best shape possible and working as hard as we can,” Warburton continued.

“It is what it is – it’s part and parcel of the situation at the moment. But it should be a great game and we’re looking forward to it – I’m sure the fans are, too.”

Scott Parker’s Cherries were the league’s runaway leaders at one point this season. But they’re now winless in six, having lost their last two outings in the league to see the likes of Blackburn Rovers in 3rd creep up on them.

“Bournemouth are a very, very good footballing team,” said Warburton. “I have lots of respect for Scott Parker and the talented players they’ve got there.

“They’ve had a challenging few weeks but their quality is evident – we have to meet what is a stern challenge.”

QPR now have two games in hand on the rest of the top-six, bar Stoke City whom they have one game in hand on.

Winning both of those would see QPR go level on points with West Brom in 4th and so it’s all to play for in west London – a win over Bournemouth tomorrow would surely set them on a positive track ahead of next month.

The game kicks off at 5:30pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.