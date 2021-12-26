Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker is set to join Lincoln City on loan next month, with the Imps having the option to buy.

A report from Swansea Independent has revealed that Whittaker, 20, is poised to join League One strugglers Lincoln City on loan next month.

The former Derby County man was wanted by Lincoln City in the summer. Michael Appleton’s side had everything done on their end but for the Swans puling the plug on the move at the last moment, with Russell Martin having only arrived in South Wales shortly before Whittaker was meant to head out on loan.

Now though, Swansea Independent have revealed that the Imps are now set to secure the services of Whittaker on loan for the remainder of this season, and that they also have the option to make his loan stay permanent.

Morgan’s struggles…

Whittaker arrived at Swansea City from Derby County midway through last season. He was signed by former manager Steve Cooper and at the time, it looked as though it could’ve been a slight masterstroke from the now Nottingham Forest boss.

The striker was one with promise and potential but he wasn’t really getting a look in at Pride Park, and Cooper was and still is coach famed for his ability to help young footballers prevail.

But Whittaker would score just once in his 12 Championship outings last time round for Swansea and this season, he’s failed to score in six.

He netted a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup back in August but has barely featured since.

A loan move to Lincoln though might just be the best thing for all involved – Whittaker struggling for game time and form and Lincoln also struggling, currently sitting in 19th-place of the League One table after reaching the play-off final last time round.