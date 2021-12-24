Bradford City are among the sides said to have been eyeing up a move for Rangers youngster Josh McPake in January.

It has been claimed Rangers are looking to secure a new loan for McPake after a difficult time with Morecambe.

Bradford City are among a host of League Two sides rumoured to be interested, but it has emerged that Tranmere Rovers are set to secure a deal ahead of the pack.

With that in mind, here are three alternatives the Bantams should consider…

Scott Banks – Crystal Palace

The 20-year-old Scot has been impressing for Palace’s U23s and could benefit from picking up some more senior experience out on loan.

Banks has scored five goals and laid on three assists in 11 games this season, operating as a right-winger and as an attacking midfielder. The youngster could be a player worth asking about a possible loan deal for.

Korede Adedoyin – Sheffield Wednesday

Former Everton starlet Korede Adedoyin has found most of his gametime with Wednesday’s development side this season and has been made available for loan in January.

A temporary stint with Bradford could be the perfect chance to show what he has to offer, giving the Bantams a young and hungry player who is hunting a new deal at Hillsborough.

Jamie McDonagh – Cliftonville

A more left-field option, but McDonagh’s creative output in Northern Ireland shouldn’t go unnoticed.

The 25-year-old winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, has provided 13 assists in 24 games so far this season, also chipping in with two goals. McDonagh could be an intriguing option for the Bantams as Derek Adams looks to bolster his ranks.