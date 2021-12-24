Huddersfield Town are not interested in Deportivo Tachira attacker Freddy Gondola, it has emerged.

Huddersfield Town were among the Championship sides said to be eyeing up a move for the Panama international on Friday.

A report from Football Insider claimed the Terriers were alongside second-tier pair West Brom and QPR in sizing up the 26-year-old ahead of a potential January swoop.

However, clarity has now emerged on Huddersfield’s stance.

As per a report from Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield Town are not pursuing a winter deal for Freddy Gondola. The forward is not a player on the Terriers’ transfer radar, nor are they plotting a move in January.

The link is certainly a left-of-field one, given that Gondola has spent his entire career playing over in South and North America. He has spent time playing in Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela.

More on Gondola…

The Panama City-born forward can play on either wing or through the middle as a striker, mainly playing on the left-wing for current club Deportivo Tachira.

He has scored 11 goals and laid on three assists in 35 games this season, also earning his first international call-up earlier this year.

Gondola was included in the squad for the first time back in October and has since played five times. He scored once and provided an assist in his most recent outing for the country, helping Thomas Christiansen’s side to a 2-1 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualification match.