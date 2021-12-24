Reading are suffering something of a tumultuous campaign this time around. They sit 21st in the Championship table after having suffered a points deduction.

Reading fans have seen a mixed bag of results from their side, These results see them just two points above the division’s drop zone. Leading the scoring by a long way is star midfielder Jonathan Swift with eight goals to his name,

However, it is another player being linked to a January move. According to Romanian site Fanatik, Reading striker George Puscas could be heading back to Italy.

Cagliari interested in Puscas move

Puscas arrived at Championship side Reading in a club-record £7.5million deal from Serie A giants Inter Milan in August 2019. His first season with the Royals was his most productive, the Romanian striker hitting 12 goals in 38 appearances.

Since then, his output has dropped off and that drop-off is easy to see. Across 42 Championship games last season and this, the 25-year-old has just four goals to his name.

Despite this, Fanatik say that Italian side Cagliari have Puscas on their list of players and that the Serie A strugglers want him on loan with “the option of a permanent transfer” if they decide to move to a permanent deal.

Puscas on the move – thoughts?

George Puscas is in a rut of form at the moment. He’s not scored in 21 outings this season. That stands out against just four goals in a similar number of games last season.

Reading have the security of him being signed up to a long-term deal – his current deal runs until the summer of 2024. That does mean that should a team want him then they are going to have to pay for him.

A loan move back to Italy, a league that he knows well might be doubly beneficial. It could give the Romanian international the regular, high-class football that he needs and also might light the fires of a goal streak.