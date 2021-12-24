West Brom are said to have entered talks over a January deal for Orlando City’s young hotshot Daryl Dike.

The Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed on Friday that West Brom are looking to secure a January deal for the American star.

#wba in talks with Orlando City to sign striker Daryl Dike on loan for the season from January, with a view to a permanent deal. Negotiations continuing but Ismaël hopeful of bringing him in, after Dike impressed at Barnsley — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 24, 2021

Valerien Ismael is keen on reuniting with the 21-year-old striker after he starred for him on loan at Barnsley. Now, negotiations are taking place over a potential loan-to-buy deal ahead of the January transfer window.

Dike has been a prolific scorer since emerging on the scene with Orlando City, managing 19 goals and four assists in 41 outings.

He impressed while on loan in the Championship with Barnsley too. The powerful striker helped the Tykes reach the play-offs during last season’s memorable campaign, netting nine goals in 22 games.

Dike has proven to be a goalscorer on the international stage too, netting three goals in eight outings for the United States national side since making his debut in February this year.

Fans may well be familiar with Dike after his Barnsley spell, but take a look below to see what he could bring to Ismael’s side…