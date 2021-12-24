Ipswich Town’s new boss Kieran McKenna is said to have identified Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt as a potential loan target.

The New Times has reported that Kieran McKenna is looking to bring some familiar faces to Ipswich Town, one of which is Dylan Levitt.

He coached Levitt, Shola Shoretire, Teden Mengi, Noam Emeran and Anthony Elanga at Manchester United and all five are said to be targets for McKenna heading into January.

Levitt is currently out on loan elsewhere though having joined Dundee United in the summer.

He linked up with the Scottish side on a temporary basis to pick up more first-team experience away from Old Trafford. Levitt has previously spent time on loan with Charlton Athletic and NK Istra, also playing once for Manchester United’s senior side.

The 21-year-old was a starter for Tam Courts’ side earlier tin the season, but a knock has kept him sidelined since October 30th.

It awaits to be seen how Levitt’s situation pans out in January.

Amid Ipswich’s links with the Welsh international, take a look at what he could bring to Portman Road if a move is made…