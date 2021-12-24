Swansea City loanee Jordan Garrick has said he is “More than happy” to stay loan club Plymouth Argyle.

Swansea City opted to loan out attacker Jordan Garrick in the summer, giving him the chance to play regular football out on loan.

League One outfit Plymouth Argyle moved to secure a deal, and Garrick has featured frequently since making the temporary switch to Home Park.

11 of his 20 League One appearances have come off the bench, but the 23-year-old has featured 26 times across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and four assists in the process.

Now, Garrick has opened up on his time with the Pilgrims so far.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Garrick has admitted there was a tough patch during the club’s difficult run of form in recent weeks, but insists he has been enjoying his time with the club so far.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“When we were on that incredible run games kept coming thick and fast. We were just breezing past them and going to the next one.

“When we hit that little sticky patch it was dragging on a bit but I feel like together we got over it.

“As far as my loan goes, I’m having fun. I will take it day by day really, game by game. As long as the staff and the fans are happy to have me here I will be more than happy to stay here.

“I’m just looking forward to the second half of the season. I still think we can go up automatic but I think the play-offs are the minimum for our ambitions of what we want to do.

“I’m pretty pleased with how it has gone and hopefully we can carry it on.”

Moving forward…

With Steven Schumacher now in charge, Garrick will be keen to cement a place in the starting XI.

The Swansea loanee has started the last two League One games under Schumacher’s management, playing all 90 minutes in both games against Sunderland and Charlton Athletic.

His versatility will surely boost his chances of nailing down a spot in the side too, featuring on both the left and right-wing as well as up front for Plymouth.