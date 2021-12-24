West Brom striker target Daryl Dike is said to be attracting interest from Premier League side Leeds United.

90min has claimed that Orlando City are open to letting Daryl Dike depart in the January transfer window, even offering him to Premier League clubs.

Among the top-flight sides keen on the American hotshot is Leeds United, with Marcelo Bielsa seemingly looking to bolster his attacking options in the New Year.

Although the 21-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere, it seems West Brom are moving forward in their efforts to bring Dike to The Hawthorns. The Telegraph’s John Percy revealed the Baggies are in talks with Orlando over a deal, with Valerien Ismael looking to reunite with a striker who starred for him at Barnsley.

#wba in talks with Orlando City to sign striker Daryl Dike on loan for the season from January, with a view to a permanent deal. Negotiations continuing but Ismaël hopeful of bringing him in, after Dike impressed at Barnsley — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 24, 2021

With discussions over a loan-to-buy deal taking place, it will be interesting to see if West Brom can pull off what would be an impressive coup.

Dike’s career to date

The powerful striker has already successfully made a name for himself despite his youth, emerging as a key player for Orlando.

Since joining in January 2020, Dike has played 41 times for the club, chipping in with 19 goals and four assists in 41 outings across all competitions.

He then came over to England earlier this year, spending the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Barnsley. Dike impressed in his first challenge outside of the U.S, scoring nine goals in 22 outings for the Tykes.

Dike has also earned international recognition, scoring three times in eight games for the U.S. national team.