Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has refused to be drawn on links with a swoop for Bristol Rovers defender Mark Hughes.

After taking the reigns at Plymouth Argyle following Ryan Lowe’s departure, Steven Schumacher will be looking to make both the squad and the backroom team his own.

One man who has been linked with a Home Park move is Bristol Rovers’ experienced defender Mark Hughes, but not in a playing capacity.

Reports (The Sun on Sunday, 19.12.21, pg. 19) claimed Schumacher is looking to add his former teammate to his coaching staff.

Now, Schumacher has moved to address the links.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, the Pilgrims boss was open on his close friendship with the Bristol Rovers defender, revealing he regularly asks him for information on strikers.

However, he refused to be drawn on the rumours regarding a move, saying:

“I can’t confirm anything on that.

“Me and Mark have been good friends for years and played together at Everton, Bury and Stevenage.

“We pick up the phone to each other every week. He’s a centre-back so I’m always forever on the phone to him, ‘Go on, what about this centre-forward, tell me about him?’ and get information.

“He’s going to be a top coach one day because he studies the game but as of right now he’s still a Bristol Rovers player. He has still got a playing contract, he’s out injured at the moment.

“That’s where it’s at right now. If things change in the future then so be it.”

Hughes’ career to date

The 35-year-old has plenty of playing career under his belt, so he would bring bags of experience to any backroom staff if he enters coaching.

After starting out in Everton’s academy, he spent short-term spells with Spurs, Northampton, Walsall and Australian side Northern Fury before joining Bury in 2011. Hughes stayed with the Shakers until 2013, spending time on loan with Accrington Stanley as well as playing 60 times for the club.

He then spent two years with Morecambe following his departure, followed by a short spell with Stevenage before joining Accrington permanently in January 2016. Overall, Hughes played 246 times for Stanley prior to his departure in the summer, joining Bristol Rovers upon his release.