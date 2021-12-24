Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu is facing two months out through an ankle injury.

Nottingham Forest recruited Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan in January, bringing him in to bolster their options at full-back.

However, thus far, the 23-year-old has suffered bad luck with injuries. A hamstring injury kept him sidelined for over three months between August and December and now, it has emerged that he has suffered a fresh long-term blow.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed Osei-Tutu is facing two months on the sidelines through an ankle injury.

Despite the blow, Cooper insisted that the Arsenal loanee is remaining positive and has his sights set on making an early return.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“(It’s a) two months injury.

“It’s really, really disappointing for the boy, (it was an) innocuous challenge as we all saw. He was playing really well in the game.

“Last week, we were just talking about getting a bit of luck when maybe I shouldn’t have said anything, but he’s positive with himself (laughs) he’s telling me he thinks he’ll be back quicker, so he’s obviously in the right frame of mind.

“But I just feel sorry for him, a young player that’s trying to forge a career. I really, really hope that this bad luck he has will make him stronger and better for the future.”

Moving forward

With Osei-Tutu set for a spell on the sidelines, Cooper will be looking to who can fill in while he recovers.

Max Lowe would surely be the go-to replacement, but he’s still on the sidelines through a groin injury. Jack Colback may well be the main candidate for the spot with Alex Mighten also set for a spell on the sidelines.

Gaetan Bong is another option, but it awaits to be seen who can make the spot their own as Osei-Tutu recovers.