Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is on the radar of Newcastle United, according to reports.

Sheffield United have been without Norwegian international Sander Berge for the vast majority of the season so far.

The towering midfielder has played only eight times across all competitions, with a hamstring injury keeping out of action for much of the past few months.

However, Berge has returned recently, appearing off the bench against Bristol City last month before playing 45 minutes in the 1-0 win over Fulham earlier this week.

Now, as per a report from Sky Sports News, the Sheffield United man has emerged as a potential target for Premier League side Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe is looking to bring some fresh faces to St. James’ Park in January as he bids to guide the club to safety, and Berge is among those to have emerged as a target for the former Bournemouth boss.

Berge’s Blades career to date

After emerging as a top prospect during his three-year stay in Belgium with KRC Genk, Berge made the switch to Bramall Lane in January 2020.

Since linking up with the Blades, the 23-year-old has played 40 times across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and two assists in the process.

This season has been a difficult one for Berge due to injury. But, now back fit and back amongst the team, it will be interesting to see if he can help fire Sheffield United back up the table as Paul Heckingbottom’s strong start to life in charge continues.