Sheffield Wednesday have had a 2021/22 League One campaign that is much improved over their Championship relegation campaign. That much is shown by their position in the table.

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten (three wins/three draws) in their last six games. The Owls sit just outside the play-offs in 7th place – two points shy of a play-off berth.

The South Yorkshire side have admitted that they need to restructure in January’s window and have been linked with a number of players. Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson writes that one of these will not be Newcastle United youngster Matthew Bondswell.

Bondswell not an option – Howson

19-year-old left-back Bondswell joined Newcastle United this summer. He joined the Magpies from Red Bull Leipzig’s Under-19s where he’d been since a July 2018 move from Nottingham Forest.

Recent reports had said that Bondswell was being courted by both Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday. However, Howson says that this is not the case from Wednesday’s point of view.

Reporter Howson writes that sources have confirmed to Yorkshire Live “that Wednesday have not registered an interest” in the young defender,

Wednesday, where now?

Obviously distancing themselves from an interest in Bondswell means that Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for reinforcements. Indeed, boss Darren Moore has gone on record as saying the defence needs bolstering.

The Owls are ideally placed to mount a play-off charge and January reinforcements could be key to that. It appears that Matthew Bondswell will not be amongst those arriving at Hillsborough in the New Year.