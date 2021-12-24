Derby County’s administrators say they were ‘simply not in a position’ to accept Chris Kirchner’s offer to buy the club, after the American withdrew his bid to take control of the Rams.

Kirchner announced via Twitter in the early hours of this morning that he would be withdrawing his bid to buy the club.

Derby County entered into administration three months ago now and Kirchner was soon put to the front of the queue to take over, having improved upon his initial, formal offer to buy the club this week.

But the American businessman has since withdrawn his bid. He took to Twitter this morning to explain why and it’s left many wondering what’s gone on at the club for Kirchner to do so.

Responding to the events, Derby County’s administrators Quantuma have told BBC Sport Derby:

“We have seen some tweets exchanged yesterday, and we disagree with much that has been said.

“Whilst yesterday was difficult, it provided stimulus to one of remaining bidders who increased his offer for the club. We expect to name preferred bidder status imminently, and we repeat – we are moving as quickly as possible to achieve a sale of the club.”

Derby County had three bidders with Kirchner in the running. His withdrawal leaves Peter Gadsby and Andy Appleby and BBC report Ed Dawes posted on Twitter earlier this morning:

The race for Derby County is now down to two… both romantically involved with the Rams previously. 🔹 Andy Appleby Group 🔹 Peter Gadsby Group Saviours previously… who would you be happy with #dcfcfans without looking at the numbers? https://t.co/qtmjsodSNH — Ed Dawes (@Ed__Dawes) December 24, 2021

So one of Appleby and Gadsby have increased their offer to take control of the club.

Although Derby County lost a potential suitor in Kirchner it seems to have strengthened one of the bids of the remaining bidders, which is of course good news.

Fans will have their own views on Kirchner and his takeover bid, which seemed legitimate throughout.

Now though, with familiar faces in Appleby and Gadsby honing in on the club, it gives the process a more comfortable and secured feel.