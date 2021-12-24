Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has hinted the club will be active next month.

He is preparing for his first transfer window since taking the permanent job.

Jackson, 39, has lost just twice in the league since taking over from Nigel Adkins.

His side are 10 points off the Play-Offs and have the opportunity to bolster their ranks in January to help close that gap.

‘Working hard’…

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“It’s not the most straight-forward of window. We have highlighted certain positions we feel we can maybe strengthen and add a couple. We have to be careful about the size of the squad and whether that means a couple have to go or a couple go on loan.

“The recruitment team have been working on lists of potential targets. We need to bring that all together and narrow down to see who is or isn’t available. We need to get that moving soon.”

Big squad

The Addicks have a large squad and Jackson says they may look to offload a couple to pave the way for new additions.

One player who could head out the exit door is Nottingham Forest loan man Harry Arter. He has struggled for game time since making the move to the Valley over the summer and his situation will be reviewed.

The likes of Conor Washington, Chris Gunter and Adam Matthews are in the final year of their contracts and it will be interesting to see what develops with them.

What next?

Charlton’s Boxing Day clash away at AFC Wimbledon is off so their next game is against Gillingham at home next Wednesday.

They then take on high flying Wycombe Wanderers on New Years Day.